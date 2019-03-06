State Fire Marshal Investigating Fire That Destroyed Raptor Pick-Up Truck in Waldorf

On Sunday, March 3, 2019, at approximately 3:54 a.m., firefighters from Waldorf and surrounding departments responded to 12074 Beaumaris Court in Waldorf, for the reported vehicle fire threatening a structure.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 2013 Ford F-150 Raptor pick-up truck fully engulfed in flames with small exposures to the residence.

The owner was identified as Alphonso Hawkins, with the estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at $40,000.

No injuries were reported and the fire is still under investigation.

The vehicle was parked in the owner’s driveway when he observed fire emanating from the rear of the vehicle. The owner called 911 to report the fire. The vehicle was in close proximity to the house and the owner and his family successfully escaped the residence. The residence sustained minor damage as a result of the fire, the family was not displaced.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6820.

