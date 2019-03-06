California Man Charged with Damaging Sprinkler Head at Calvert County Detention Center

March 5, 2019
James Thomas Lanzi, 27, of  California

James Thomas Lanzi, 27, of  California (photo from 2013 arrest)

A Deputy State Fire Marshal has charged an Inmate for damaging a sprinkler head at the Calvert County Detention Center.

On March 4, 2019, at approximately 2:00 pm the Office of the State Fire Marshal was contacted to respond to the Calvert County Detention Center for an inmate who damaged a sprinkler head inside his cell causing it to flood. The damage was estimated to be approximately $500.

As a result of the investigation by the Office of the State Fire Marshal, James Thomas Lanzi, 27, of  California, was served an arrest warrant charging him with Causing an Intentional Fire Alarm.

Lanzi was witnessed by staff damaging the sprinkler.

