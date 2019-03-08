Vehicle Arson Under Investigation in Bryans Road

On Friday, March 1, 2019, at approximately 5:30 p.m., police responded to the 5900 block of Fenwick Shores Road in Bryans Road, for the reported vehicle fire already extinguished.

Police arrived on scene to find a 2007 Chevrolet Suburban completely destroyed by a fire that was already out. The owner has been identified as William Amaya.

The estimated loss of structure and contents is valued at $7,000. The vehicle was discovered by a passer-by. The area of origin was determined to be in the interior of the vehicle.

The 2007 Chevrolet Suburban was located by a passer-by who discovered the vehicle burned along Fenwick Shores Road. The vehicle was intentionally set on fire by unknown suspects. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6820.

