Police Investigating Death on Great Mills Road

On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at approximately 2:35 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 21700 block of Great Mills Road, in Lexington for the report of a person shot.

Police located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound in an apartment bedroom.

Crime Lab and a Forensic Investigator responded to the investigation.

The deceased will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Details will be provided as they become available.

