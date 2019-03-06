Ridge Man Found Passed Out in a Vehicle Arrested for Possession of Marijuana

March 6, 2019
On February Tuesday, 26, 2019, Deputy Raley from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 30100 block of Dudley Road in Mechanicsville for the reported check the welfare of an individual slumped over in a vehicle.

Dep. Raley made contact with Nicholas Logan Tayman, 21 of Ridge, who was located in the vehicle.

Dep. Raley observed the strong smell of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle yielded approximately 25 grams of suspected marijuana.

Tayman was arrested and charged with CDS: Possession Marijuana Greater than 10 grams.

