WANTED – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender
George Wesley Howsare
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is Seeking the public’s assistance in locating George Wesley Howsare.
Howsarei s wanted for Sex Offender- Failure to Register.
Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office/ Sgt Selkirk 443-624-8241and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
