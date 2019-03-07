Boating Safety Education Classes Offered in March

Required Courses for Maryland Boaters

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will host two free Boating Safety Education classes on March 16 and March 30, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bass Pro Shops, 7000 Arundel Mills Circle in Hanover. Attendees need only attend one class to get their certification.

Courses will be taught by Natural Resources Police and U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary members and will be accessible for both English and Spanish speakers. Free life jackets will be awarded to all who pass the final exam.

Anyone born on or after July 1, 1972, who operates a motorized boat on Maryland waters must carry a valid certificate of boating safety.

Free lunch, drinks, and refreshments will be provided throughout the day. To register for the class, call and leave a message at 443-562-1512 or email jackboyson@yahoo.com

