We would like to wish a Happy 101st Birthday to Charles “Chuck” Lewis, he was born in 1918 in Frederick, MD.

As a Veteran of the United States Army, Chuck served in both the European and Asiatic Pacific theaters during World War II, and is a recipient of the WWII Victory Medal.

Mr. Lewis is a wonderful man and liked by all.

The Charlotte Hall Veterans Home are honored to have Chuck as one of their residents that happily greets everyone he sees each day.