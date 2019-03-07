Dog Perishes in Fire that Destroys House in Mechanicsville

March 7, 2019

On Thursday, March 7, 2019, at approximately 1:30 p.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville, Leonardtown, Seventh District, Hollywood, and Mutual Aid from Charles County responded to 26551 Meadow Wood Drive in Mechanicsville, for the reported structure fire with animals trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single story single family home with fire showing from all four sides of the residence.

One dog perished in the fire.

No injuries were reported and the fire is currently being investigated by the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshall.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of Leonardtown, Hollywood and Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Departments.




