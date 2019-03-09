Brandy Marie “Superstar” Staples, 32, of Lusby, MD passed away on March 2, 2019. Born May 16, 1986 in Cheverly, MD, she was the daughter of William Staples and Karen (Merryman) Richardson. Brandy graduated from Patuxent High School in 2004 and attended the College of Southern Maryland. She enjoyed arts and crafts, fishing, family games, sleepovers with her cousins and godson, field hockey, lacrosse, the Pittsburg Steelers, spending time with her brothers and with her bestest buddy, Pop-Pop and her Grandma. Brandy is survived by her mother, Karen Richardson and step-father, Jack Richardson of Lusby, MD; her father, William Staples of Hanover, MD; her fiancé Anita James; her brothers, Matthew Fraley (Danielle) of Lusby, MD and Bryan Fraley of Lusby, MD; her grandparents, Leonard and Ann Merryman; her aunts and uncles, Brenda Smith (Don), Lenny Merryman (Lisa), Sandy Faucheux (Tom); her niece, Raegan Sears; and her godson, Blake Faucheux.

This entry was posted on March 9, 2019 at 3:53 am and is filed under All News, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Bottom, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.