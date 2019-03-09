John “Bobby” Robert Lynch, 80

JOHN ROBERT LYNCH, 80 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on March 5, 2019 in Lexington Park, MD. Bobby, as he was known, was born on March 21, 1938 at his family home in Waldorf to the late Walter C. Lynch and the late Bessie Mary (Brackney) Lynch.

After marrying his wife, Inez (“Janie”), Bobby and Janie moved to Accokeek, Maryland. Bobby then got a commercial driver’s license and drove propane delivery trucks in the Southern Maryland area for much of his career. He later worked for Chaney Enterprises in Waldorf and then for the Trading Post in Great Mills. But, he continued to “work” by volunteering his time and skills to help others. He and a friend would make repairs on home trailers usually only the cost of materials in many cases. He would also drive people to work and appointments. And, he and Janie loved visiting family and friends. They also enjoyed going to Dover to play the slots, long drives into Virginia, going to yard sales and flea markets, and going to Busch Gardens in Williamsburg, VA. They didn’t have much, but they certainly enjoyed what they did have, especially each other for 50 years.

Bobby was predeceased by his parents, his wife Janie, and five of his six siblings (Mollie, Thomas, Catherine, Walter, and Sam). He is survived by one sister, Louise Lynham of Eldersburg, MD, and many nieces and nephews and their families.

Interment will be private and take place at Oakland Cemetery in Waldorf, MD, where he will join his loving wife and friend, Janie.

Memorial donations may be made to: Hospice of St. Mary’s, P. O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.