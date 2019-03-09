Walter Lawrence Guy, Sr., 59, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on March 7, 2019 in his home. He was born on February 23, 1960 in Leonardtown, MD and was the son of the late Dorothy Dillard Guy and Joseph Clyde Guy. Walter was the loving husband of Glenda Guy. Walter is survived by his children Kimberly A. Guy and Walter L. Guy, Jr both of Leonardtown, MD, and 4 grandchildren. As well as his siblings Charles Jerome Guy, Sr. (Cindy) of Avenue, MD, Kenneth Clyde Guy, Sr. (June) of Naples, FL, Margaret Louise Stickell of Leonardtown, MD, M. Jeanette Austin of Leonardtown, MD, Thomas P. Guy (Esther) of Prince Frederick, MD, Mary Susan Buono (Charlie) of Leonardtown, MD, and Elizabeth (Sissy) Walker (Danny) of Leonardtown, MD. He was preceded in death by his daughter Rebecca Guy, siblings Joseph Calvin Guy, and Dorothy (Lucy) M. Irwin.

A Mass will be held on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Morganza, MD with Father Drew Royals officiating. Interment will be private.