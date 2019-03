Mary Nell Thomas, 79 of Clinton, MD, passed away on February 27, 2019. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, March 9, 2019 for visitation at 3:00 pm until time of service at 4:30 pm at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd., Waldorf, MD. Ohio services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019. 9:00 am at Price Memorial AME Zion Church, 920 Dryden Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505. Interment Tod Homestead Cemetery, 2200 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505.

