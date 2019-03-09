Patricia A. Rawlings, 83 of Hughesville, MD passed away on March 1, 2019 at Calvert Memorial Hospital in Prince Frederick, MD. Patricia was born on May 30, 1935 to the late Charles Jett and the late Martha McKenzie in Croom, MD. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sons, Ray Allen Rawlings and Otho Wines, Jr., sister, Marianna Windsor and brothers Pelmer (Buddy) Jett and Charles Jett.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Raymond L. Rawlings, children Sherri R. Beck (Leon) of Niceville, FL, Brian L. Rawlings (Melissa) of Brandywine, MD, Jeffrey G. Rawlings (Barbara) of Colonial Beach, VA, and Faye C. Kidwell (John) of Brandywine, MD; sister Alberta Edman of Shenandoah, VA, brothers Arthur Jett and Benjamin Jett, both of Mechanicsville, MD; 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, in addition to many nieces and nephews she dearly loved. Her grandson, Cody, provided her with unconditional love and special care in her final months.

Alongside her husband, she was the restaurant owner of Ray’s Pier in Benedict, MD. She was a wonderful cook, known for her crab cakes and bread pudding. She collected cookie jars, pig figurines, dolls and antiques. Patricia had a beautiful smile, great sense of humor, was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She was loved and will be greatly missed.

Family will receive friends for Patricia’s Life Celebration from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, March 30 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Memorial Service will begin at 1pm. Interment will be private at a later date.

