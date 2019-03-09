Roy Dunbar Daniel, Jr., 82, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born on July 6, 1936 in Augusta, Georgia to Roy Dunbar Daniel, Sr. and Margaret Rowell. Roy is survived by his wife Phyllis Daniel; his children, Gary L. Daniel (Carolle), Kathy A. Hunley (Vernon), Kristy K. Sheriff (Steve), Lorie A. Wathen (Dale) and Michelle R. Perrie (Steve). Also surviving are his siblings, Barbara Sanderson, Robert (Gene) Daniel, Carolyn Lowstuder, Linda Vinciguerra, ten grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. Roy is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Mary Douglas.

Roy was retired from Landow & Company Developers. He loved building large commercial sites (FBI, Washington DC, CIA Expansion , McLean VA, and 12 & G Street, Washington, DC ) just to name a few. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, playing cards, fishing, crabbing, going to Ocean City and sitting on the boardwalk eating Thrasher Fries and people watching. He was very strong minded about politics.

There will be a Memorial Gathering on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 1pm to 3pm with a Memorial Service at 2pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made be made to: Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, Inc, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636; Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, Inc, P.O. Box 15, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

