Brent Frank Carter, 67, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away on March 4, 2019 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on March 1, 1952, he was the son of the late Lloyd Frank Carter, Sr. and the late Violet E. Lindquist Carter. Brent is survived by his wife, Debra, his son, Bryan D. Carter and his daughter Lisa Fones (Gil). Also surviving are his brothers, Dwight Carter, Lloyd Carter and sisters, Pam Griggs (Tommy), Krystal Carter, his two grandchildren, Justin Carter and Adam Mellott; and his nieces and nephews.

Brent worked as a firefighter at Reagan National Airport and enjoyed cooking for the Firemen, fishing, working in the yard and his new mower.

Family will receive friends for Brent’s Life Celebration Visitation on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 5-8pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with a Funeral Service on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 11 am. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens.

