Mary Rose Trayal Sahut 91, passed away peacefully on 4 March 2019 at Saint Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD.

She was born at home in Meridian, MS on 8 August 1927 to the parents of; Cashous T. Trayal and Willie Mae Smith Trayal. Mary was the oldest sibling to Charles M. Trayal (Sarah), N. “Bryan” Trayal (Billie) and Shirley M. Ross (Leon) all from Meridian, MS.

Married on 22 Dec 1945 in Meridian, MS at Saint Patrick’s to Major Raymond Louis Sahut (born in Avignon, France who immigrated in 1922 to Johnstown, NY) who preceded her death on 10 May 1957 at Nouasseur Air Depot, Morocco. Mary is survived by her sons; Raymond A. Sahut (Sherrell) of Brandon, MS and Henri “C.T.” Sahut (Jan) of California, MD and two grandchildren; Philip “Brennan” Sahut and Cassi AnneMarie Sahut both from California, MD. She was especially close to her niece Sabrina R. Porter (David) of Waynesboro, MS and will be remembered and missed by her large family in Mississippi and Maryland.

Mary was a devoted Christian who loved researching and discussing various faiths. She was a stout supporter of the military, gifted and known in Meridian, MS and MD for her various artistic hobbies; quilting, painting, ceramics, sewing, etc. At one time she taught art classes at the Meridian Junior College, owned the 400 Beauty School (a Beauty Shop) and was active in her community of Meridian, MS. She so enjoyed family gatherings, traveling and spending time with her beloved grandkids and daily chats with her sister and niece.

A Graveside service will be held at Magnolia Cemetery in Meridian, MS on 18 March 2019 at 10:30 a.m. officiated by her nephew: Reverend N. Ernest “Leon” Ross, Jr. of Alabama. Pallbearers: her grandson Philip Brennan Sahut, great-nephews: Andrew Porter of Waynesboro, MS, Ethan, Nathan, Jason and Leon III Ross of Toomsuba, MS.

