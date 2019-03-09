CPO Timothy “Smitty” Smith, USN (Ret.), 68 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on March 4, 2019 at Hospice House in Callaway.

Smitty was born on November 1, 1950 in Columbus, OH to the late James Smith and Helen Fern Polling Smith. Smitty was a graduate of Marysville High School, Marysville, OH.

Smitty enlisted in the United States Navy on January 12, 1970 and proudly served his country until his retirement on June 30, 1992. During his enlistment, Smitty received numerous awards and medals for his heroic actions. Smitty married Anne Smith on July 1, 1992. Upon his retirement from the U. S. Navy, Smitty worked for 22 years at NAVAIR supporting the CH-53 and CH-53K programs. The greatest joys in his life were his love of his country and his family. Smitty was a member of the Fleet Reserve Association Branch 93 and played slow pitch softball for the U.S. Navy as a catcher and is now in the softball Hall of Fame for the Navy.

In addition to his wife, Smitty is survived by his children, Mary Beth Miller (Steve), of Middlebury, IN, Amy Lakin, of Lexington Park, MD, Shelley Mascaro (Joe), of Lexington Park, MD, and Chris Myers (Amy), of Pickerington, OH; grandchildren, Matthew White, Kayleigh Miller, Nicholas Miller, Victoria Lakin, Joshua Mascaro, Brianna Myers, and Aiden Myers; great grandchildren, Ellie Mae White and Antonio Ramos; niece, Amy Gehrig (Jim); nephews, Kelly Reed (Jody), Benjamin Nash; Brother-in-law Louis Nash; Sister-in-law Barbara Nash and many great nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Ruth Anne Reed and Ronald Smith, and niece, Kendra Vanscoy.

Family will receive friends on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m., at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

