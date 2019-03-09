Nancy Lois Thacker, 85 of Solomons, MD passed away on March 6, 2019, at the Asbury Health Care Center, Solomons, MD.

Born December 23, 1933, in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late William G. Harley and Bertha A. (Witt) Harley.

Nancy graduated from Eastern High School in 1952. She enjoyed sewing and was an artist.

Nancy is survived by her children, Deborah Sample of WA, Steven Sample of FL and David Sample of WA; and her sister, Betty Jane Peltzer of FL. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John H. Coster in January 1989 and Clarence C. Thacker, Sr. in October 2002.