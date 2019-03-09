Janice E. Tierno, 81, of Leonardtown, MD and formerly of Solomons, MD passed away on February 7, 2019 at her residence.

Born September 11, 1937 in Prince Frederick, MD, she was the daughter of the late James B. Bradburn and Oretha M. (Wilkes) Bradburn.

Janice is survived by her children, Kimberly Venus of Leonardtown, MD, Bonnie Lanz of Fairfield, CA and Mark Tierno of LaCygne, KS; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She married her husband, John A. Tierno on July 9, 1955 in Solomons, MD. He preceded her in death on July 15, 2017.

A Memorial Service will be officiated by Rev. David Beaubien on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Inurnment will follow in St. Paul United Methodist Church Cemetery, 11000 H.G. Trueman Road, Lusby, MD 20657.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.