Firefighters Quickly Extinguish House Fire in Loveville Caused by Dryer

On Saturday, March 9, 2019, at approximately 11:55 a.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Seventh District, Hollywood, Mechanicsville, Bay District and Mutual aid from Charles County responded to 40460 Frederick Lane in Loveville, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single story single family residence with smoke and fire showing from the rear of the house.

Firefighters controlled the fire in under 30 minutes and stated the fire was caused by a dryer.

No injuries were reported. The American RedCross was requested to the scene to assist two adults and two children displaced by the fire.

All photos courtesy of Leonardtown, and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments.

