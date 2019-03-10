UPDATE Critical Missing Person LOCATED – Charles County – 70-Year-Old Female

UPDATE 3/10/19: Ms. Fleet has been located. She is safe and will be reunited with family. No further information at this time. Thanks for your help.

3/9/2019: On Saturday, March 9, 2019, at approximately 8:00 p.m., Joan Elaine Fleet, 70, was reported missing from the 4200 block of Southwinds Place in White Plains by members of her family.

She was last seen sitting on a bench near her residence at about 5:00 p.m.

According to family, Fleet has dementia. Fleet is 5’1”, 120 lbs, and has gray hair. She may be wearing a red sweater, jeans, and black shoes. She does not have access to a car or money She tends to frequent the CVS in White Plains, Shoppers World, Panera in Waldorf and areas along Smallwood Parkway.

Anyone with information is asked to call (301) 932-2222.

