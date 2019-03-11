Police and Rescue Personnel Save the Life of Man who Overdosed and Passed Out While Driving

On Sunday, March 10, 2019, at approximately 3:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road in the area of Patuxent Beach Road in California, for a motor vehicle accident with one adult male reportedly not breathing.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles involved in a rear-end style collision, with the driver of the Sedan not breathing.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Deputies and Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad medical personnel performed CPR and administered three doses of Narcan.

Three patients signed care refusal forms on the scene, while the patient who overdosed was transported to an area hospital.

Police collected multiple pieces of evidence on the scene.

