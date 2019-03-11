Police and Rescue Personnel Save the Life of Man who Overdosed and Passed Out While Driving

On Sunday, March 10, 2019, at approximately 3:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road in the area of Patuxent Beach Road in California, for a motor vehicle accident with one adult male reportedly not breathing.
Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles involved in a rear-end style collision, with the driver of the Sedan not breathing.
St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Deputies and Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad medical personnel performed CPR and administered three doses of Narcan.
Three patients signed care refusal forms on the scene, while the patient who overdosed was transported to an area hospital.
Police collected multiple pieces of evidence on the scene.
Need to keep these POS of the roads.
I don’t care what you do in your own home, but when you are putting our lives at risk because you are an idiot, then I have a problem.
Next time let these people OD. Keep them off the street.
Stop protecting them and release the overdose persons name.
Selfish junkies, endangering lives every day. They should confiscate his car and crush it while he watches.
Driving that POS is punishment enough
how much do you want to bet he was upset that you stopped his ‘high’.
Soo the driver gets charged with d.u.I right?
It’s time to let these folks simply expire… Play stupid games, win stupid prizes… AND yes even if it were MY child… Stop wasting tax payer money and putting first responders in harms way for folks who never gave a crap about themselves… NO it’s NOT a disease either!!!
Wow! Out high as a kite running into the back of people. I sure hope this idiot gets charged with DUI and then some! As another person commented, I don’t care what you do in your own home but don’t get in a vehicle and endanger others!!!
So just fyi when someone is caught in the act of an OD and get sent to the hospital they are not charged with anything. Look it up. They made a law out of it. Welcome to maryland y’all!