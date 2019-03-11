St. Mary’s County – Wanted for Escape – Iyonna Kashae Baker

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Iyonna Kashae Baker, age 18 of Leonardtown.

Baker was on pretrial release for the charge of robbery, and on March 9, 2019, she removed her GPS ankle monitor. Baker is 5’3” in height, and weighs 160 pounds; she has red hair and brown eyes. Baker is currently wanted for the charge of Escape Second Degree/Condition of Release.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Iyonna Kashae Baker is asked to contact Detective Trevor Teague at (301) 475-4200 extension *8128 or by email at Trevor.Teague@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

For official news and information, follow the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter @firstsheriff.

