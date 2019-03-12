Ole McDonnell’s Country Store in Newburg Sells $1 Million Powerball ticket

March 9 Powerball drawing delivers big prize

A Powerball player who bought a ticket in Charles County is Maryland’s latest $1 million winner.

A lucky ticket purchased for the March 9 drawing at Ole McDonnell’s Country Store at 15486 Rock Point Road in Newburg matched the first five winning numbers — 5, 6, 45, 55 and 59 — but did not match the Power Ball number, which was 14.

The winner has 182 days from the drawing date to claim the prize at Lottery headquarters at 1800 Washington Boulevard in Baltimore. The Lottery encourages the winner to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe location until coming to Baltimore to make the claim.

The March 9 drawing produced only one other second-tier winner of $1 million. That ticket was sold in Indiana. Powerball tickets are available in 44 states, Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. The game includes nine different prize levels ranging from $4 to the jackpot. There were a total of 1,359,035 winning tickets sold across the country for the March 9 drawing, including 34,688 in Maryland.

With no jackpot winner on March 9, the jackpot for the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday, March 13 rolls to an estimated annuity value of $448 million with an estimated cash value of $271.7 million.

The March 9 drawing marked the second $1 million Powerball winner in Maryland in 2019. A Clear Spring resident recently claimed a $1 million prize from the Feb. 20 drawing.

The retailer is a winner as well. For selling the $1 million-winning ticket Ole McDonnell’s Country store will receive a $2,500 bonus from the Maryland Lottery.

