Anthony Donald Bonds (aka Gunny and Tony), 61, departed on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born in Leonardtown, MD on August 22, 1957 to the late Richley Paul Bonds and Mary Margaret Bonds. Anthony resided in Great Mills, MD. He was a graduate of Great Mills High School and continued furthering his education with various educational courses.

Anthony served his country in the United States Marine Corps and received an honorable discharge on December 21, 1978. He was employed at DynCorp International as an Aircraft Mechanic. He had over 30 years of service and received numerous awards for his outstanding service and dedication to the DynCorp International.

Anthony’s passion was his car collections. He participated in many car shows throughout the Metropolitan area and won many trophies and recognitions. His prize possession was his 1969 Super Sport Chevelle which won him many trophies and prizes in car shows. He loved cars so much that he purchased a new car or truck every year. In fact, his hobby was restoring and detailing his cars as well as the vehicles of family/friends.

Anthony was always there for everyone. He volunteered to assist the elderly and others. In addition, he guided and mentored many children such Corey Bonds, Dayania Carroll, Wilson Carroll and many others. Anthony lived a life that spoke of love for his parents, sisters, brothers and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, three brothers, Joseph David Bonds, Francis Paul Bonds, Sr. and Earl Vincent Bonds and two sisters, Linda Mae Bonds and Judy Mae Bonds.

Anthony leaves to remember and cherish his legacy several sisters and brothers. He is survived by his brothers, Junior Xavier Bonds, James Bernard Bonds and George Lee Bonds Sr.; sisters, Shirley Kyle, Gloria King, Angela Lois Dias and Dinah Marie Bonds and an array of cousins, nieces and nephews; two of which he grew up with, Theresa Ann Parker and Corey Terrell Bonds.

Family and friends will unite on Saturday, March 16, 2019 for visitation at 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at Holy Face Catholic Church, 20408 Point Lookout Rd, Great Mills, MD 20634. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.