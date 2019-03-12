Gretel Zale, 77, of Fort Washington, Maryland, passed away on March 4, 2019 at Sage Point Senior Living in La Plata.

Born on March 20, 1941 in Mu ̈lacker, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Ana and Theodor Sta ̈hle. Gretel came to the United States in 1971 and worked as a seamstress. She loved cats and was an advocate for cat rescue programs. Gretel made her own clothing, worked in her garden and enjoyed traveling.

She is survived by her loving companion, Herb McCall; sons Richard Wallace and his wife Crystal, Mitchell Wallace and his wife Brenda; grandchildren Garrett, Brandon, and Anna Wallace; sister Marie Kopp.

Family and friends to gather on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 1PM until time of service at 2PM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a local humane society or animal rescue program.