Gertrude Perry

Peacefully on Friday, March 8, 2019, Gertrude was called home. She is survived by her loving children, Thomas Green, Barbara Jean Lyles, Mary Ziglar, Dr. Ignatius Perry and Marie Perry, 29 grandchildren, 43 great grandchildren and 10 great –great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by 5 children, Mary Jones, Andrew and Charles Green, Mary Jones, Josephine Perry and Patricia Robinson. Friends may unite with the family on Saturday, March 16, from 10 am until time of service 11 am at New community COGIC, 3480 Catterton Place Suite 101 ,Waldorf, MD. Interment Resurrection.

