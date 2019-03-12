Mary Louise Barnes, 81 of Lexington Park, MD, departed this earthly life on March 7, 2019. Family and friends will unite on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 for visitation at 10 am until time of service at 11 am at Good Samaritan Lutheran Church, 20850 Langley Road, Lexington Park, MD. Interment to follow at First Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 47359 Lincoln Ave, Lexington Park, MD.
