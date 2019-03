Unable to text? Verizon Wireless is experiencing an outage, concentrated along the east coast.

As of 8:15 a.m., the company says it is working diligently to resolve the issue but says “the estimated resolution time is unknown at this time.”

@verizon So….anyone else having problems with text messages this morning? — The Gem Closet (@TheGemCloset) March 12, 2019