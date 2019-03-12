Hot Water Heater Fire in Wildewood Quickly Extinguished by Firefighters

March 12, 2019

On Monday, March 11, 2019, at approximately 9:35 p.m., firefighters from Bay District and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the 23000 Block of Pine Bark Lane in California, for the reported fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find nothing evident from all four sides of the residence, and upon further investigation, firefighters found a small fire inside the hot water heater with no extensions to the residence.

Firefighters operated on scene for approximately 30 minutes before returning to service.

No injuries were reported and the occupants of the home were not displaced.




This entry was posted on March 12, 2019 at 12:27 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.