Hot Water Heater Fire in Wildewood Quickly Extinguished by Firefighters

On Monday, March 11, 2019, at approximately 9:35 p.m., firefighters from Bay District and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the 23000 Block of Pine Bark Lane in California, for the reported fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find nothing evident from all four sides of the residence, and upon further investigation, firefighters found a small fire inside the hot water heater with no extensions to the residence.

Firefighters operated on scene for approximately 30 minutes before returning to service.

No injuries were reported and the occupants of the home were not displaced.

