Minor Injuries Reported After Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park

On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at approximately 6:50 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Hermanville Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find Ford pick-up truck and a Toyota Prius in the roadway with the single occupant of the Toyota trapped.

The single occupant of the Ford pick-up truck signed a care refusal form on the scene.

The single occupant of the Toyota Prius was extricated from the vehicle within 10 minutes and was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

