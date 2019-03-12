Drunk Dunkirk Woman Arrested at Papa John’s in Prince Frederick for Disorderly Conduct

On March 4, 2019, Deputy Parks of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Papa John’s in Prince Frederick for the report of a disorderly subject.

Upon arrival, Deputy Parks made contact with a person in the area who stated a woman was walking around screaming, yelling, and talking to herself in the parking lot.

Deputy Parks then located Colleen Marie Arnold, 34, of Dunkirk, laying in the middle of the side parking lot of the BB&T Bank who appeared to be heavily intoxicated. Deputy Parks asked Arnold if she had any contraband on her person and she admitted to possessing Suboxone. Arnold then became disorderly and began to walk away from Deputy Parks during questioning. Deputy Parks attempted to detain Arnold and she resisted.

Arnold was subsequently arrested and transported to the Emergency Room where she was cleared to be transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. Once arriving at the Detention Center,

Arnold was formally charged with Disorderly Conduct and Intoxicated Public Disturbance.

