Leonardtown Man Arrested for Attempting to Steal Police Car After Vehicle Chase

On March 11, 2019, Deputy Shelko responded to the 41500 block of Fenwick Street in Leonardtown for the reported hit and run vehicle collision.

An investigation determined the victim made contact with Doug Delahay Woodburn, 18, of Leonardtown, in a parking lot.

The victim was standing at the driver’s side window of Woodburn’s vehicle attempting to speak with him when Woodburn backed his vehicle into the victim’s vehicle, causing damage to the victim’s vehicle. Woodburn then fled the scene.

Shortly after the collision, Woodburn was observed operating his vehicle on St. Andrew’s Church Road. Deputies attempted to conduct a vehicle stop however Woodburn accelerated and turned onto a commercial driveway in the 42700 block of St. Andrew’s Church Road. Woodburn continued on at a high rate of speed, crashing through a closed gate, destroying the gate. Woodburn then changed direction and proceeded back onto St. Andrew’s Church Road. A short time later, a citizen reported a vehicle disabled in a ditch on Fairgrounds Road. Deputies responded to the disabled vehicle and recognized it to be Woodburn’s vehicle. Woodburn was observed hiding in the woods and was pursued by deputies on foot.

While deputies were searching for Woodburn, a citizen reported an individual on foot matching Woodburn’s description had attempted to gain access to one of the marked police vehicles on scene. After not being able to access the locked police vehicle, the individual fled the area and ran back into the woods.

Woodburn was ultimately located in the backyard of a residence in the area and was arrested. Woodburn was charged with the following:

Attempted Motor Vehicle/Unlawful Taking

Malicious Destruction of Property

Attempt by Driver to Elude Police in Official Police Vehicle by Failing to Stop

Failure to Stop After Accident Involving Damage to Attended Vehicle