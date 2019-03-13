Single Vehicle Crash Reported on Willows Road in Park Hall

March 13, 2019

On Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at approximately 1:20 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Willows Road and Meadows Way in Park Hall, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and on its side with multiple utility poles damaged and live wires down.

The driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

SMECO responded to the scene.

Maryland State Police continue to investigate the crash. Updates will be provided when they become available.




