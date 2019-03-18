Two Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint on Saturday Night in St. Mary’s County

UPDATE: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, with support from the Maryland State Police, held a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, March 16, 2019.

During the course of the operation at Route 235 and Valley Drive in Lexington Park, 437 vehicles drove through the checkpoint and two motorists were subsequently arrested for impaired driving.

3/13/2019: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of other agencies, will be conducting a roadside sobriety checkpoint during the evening of Saturday, March 16, 2019, on Route 235 in Lexington Park.

At Saturday’s checkpoint, law enforcement officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Drivers will also be checked for other traffic infractions.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recognizes that roadside sobriety checkpoints are highly-visible and efficient tools used in efforts against impaired driving. Advance notification of sobriety checkpoints gives drivers the chance to make better decisions and helps to prevent and deter impaired driving. Advance notifications are also required by law for the validity of a sobriety checkpoint.

Sheriff Tim Cameron asks that everyone drive safely and sober, no matter what the occasion.

