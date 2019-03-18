Two Arrested at Sobriety Checkpoint on Saturday Night in St. Mary’s County

UPDATE: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, with support from the Maryland State Police, held a sobriety checkpoint on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
During the course of the operation at Route 235 and Valley Drive in Lexington Park, 437 vehicles drove through the checkpoint and two motorists were subsequently arrested for impaired driving.
3/13/2019: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of other agencies, will be conducting a roadside sobriety checkpoint during the evening of Saturday, March 16, 2019, on Route 235 in Lexington Park.
At Saturday’s checkpoint, law enforcement officers will evaluate drivers for signs of alcohol or drug impairment. Drivers will also be checked for other traffic infractions.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office recognizes that roadside sobriety checkpoints are highly-visible and efficient tools used in efforts against impaired driving. Advance notification of sobriety checkpoints gives drivers the chance to make better decisions and helps to prevent and deter impaired driving. Advance notifications are also required by law for the validity of a sobriety checkpoint.
Sheriff Tim Cameron asks that everyone drive safely and sober, no matter what the occasion.
Why do you give these people HEADS UP????????? LET THEM TAKE RESPONSIBILITY
Because the law says you have too.
How about you read the whole article dummy.
And next week yall come on down to the FOP lounge, belly on up to a cold one, and listen to some good ones!
This violates your 5th amendment rights
No, it doesn’t. Driving on a road isn’t a right, it’s a privilege.
Nope, try again. That crap has beem tried in the courts already.
I really thought the idea of Sobriety Checkpoints was to CATCH Drunk Drivers or those who are DUI…When you announce that you are setting one up and where it will be…it makes NO SENSE…and we wonder why there are so many DWI and DUI’s in this county! I thought Tim Cameron was smarter than that!
Nope. It’s about “educating” the public about the dangers of drinking and driving.
They have to give notice according to the law.
At least they are giving you warning that this DUI ish won’t be tolerated.Shut up and let them do their job! Or just have a couple drinks and drive on RT.235 on March 16th.
Putting into place a Sobriety Check Point Helps to education the people to think twice before you get behind the wheel and drive intoxicated!! Anonymous this is called AWARENESS! Chances are if they advertise that they are having a checkpoint, the people going to party at Solomons will have a Designated Driver set up, or make arrangements etc. Which is more effective than not doing anything, not educating about drinking and driving, instead of not doing anything and having someone, 2,3,4…. lose a life!!!
the point of telling people is to keep the drunk drivers off the road in the first place. if they announce it people are less likely to drink and drive at least saturday night and the whole point is to keep them off the road. so if u tell them and they stay home or get a DD then that is a win win for everyone. it could keep people safe for at least night witch is worth my tax dollars
Another idiot. Read the whole damn article. Checkpoints are more for deterrence contrary to popular belief.
The idea isn’t to catch drink drivers, it’s to deter drunk driving. Instead of just reaching those that happen to drive up to the checkpoint, the article enables a much broader group of people to be reached and reminded that checkpoints happen and there are consequences for drink driving.
My definition of “Entrapment” is if you drink and drive you “Entrap” yourself in your own situation to be caught for your wrong doing. Sobriety check points should be non disclosed to the public. Just my opinion.
Entrapment is when a cop puts the idea in your head to break the law (i.e. Hi, citizen… why don’t you get drunk and drive home…don’t worry… I won’t pull you over). Announcing checkpoints is the opposite, they are disclosing what they are doing so you don’t break the law.
Violation of Freedom of Travel
I’m sorry, I missed that one when reading the Bill of Rights. Which one is that again?
Let me guess, you’re a sovereign citizen who thinks the Federalist Papers are the law. Am I right?
Very good, that is an actual right. Unfortunately that is the right to travel on public roads for the purpose of crossing into other states. It has nothing to do with the laws of the road you travel on. It also doesn’t give you the right to travel using a vehicle that is unregistered and without a license. Those are luxuries, not rights.
Maybe by announcing it, it will deter people from driving impairment in the first place. Maybe some people will think twice about driving before actually doing it.
Impaired *
Let’s all get naked and drive through the checkpoint sober to see what happens.
Best comment!!!
Note to self: take route 5.
Deterred me from leaving home after a few cold ones!
Any Repair Orders issued?
I wonder why they never have check points in Leonardtown.o forgot that’s were all the white folks at