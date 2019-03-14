K9 Brock to be Memorialized in May

Along with several other fallen police canines across the country, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Brock will be honored at the Second Annual Police K9 Memorial Service in Washington D.C. on Saturday, May 11, 2019. K9 Brock’s watch ended on Jan. 18, 2018 after a training accident.

A four-year-old German Shepherd, Brock served for three years.

Brock’s handler Cpl. William Rishel has been invited to represent the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at the memorial service. The public is invited to attend the event.

