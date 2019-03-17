No Injuries Reported in Single Vehicle Crash That Results in Vehicle Fire in Lexington Park

On Thursday, March 14, 2019, at approximately 8:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Expedition Park Way in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Shortly after volunteer firefighters responded, dispatch advised the vehicle was now reportedly on fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle in the roadway and into a crosswalk utility pole, with the vehicle engine compartment on fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 5 minutes.

No injuries were reported and the single occupant of the vehicle signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The operator stated another vehicle had cut him off and he swerved to miss them.

