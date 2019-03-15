St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Theft Suspect

March 15, 2019

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at 7:50 p.m., the suspect placed a can of beer and bottle of alcohol inside of his coat and left the Canopy Liquors store in Lexington Park without paying for them.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Matthew Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. *8004 or email matthew.beyer@stmarysmd.com.

Case# 8630-19


This entry was posted on March 15, 2019 at 8:49 am and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Theft Suspect

  1. Lashawn Jenkins on March 15, 2019 at 10:28 am

    Obviously, a typical alcoholic whyte devil. This county is full of these losers!

    Reply
  2. The REAL Truth on March 15, 2019 at 11:21 am

    Over a month later? I guess they are getting desperate in their “investigation.”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.