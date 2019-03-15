St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Theft Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at 7:50 p.m., the suspect placed a can of beer and bottle of alcohol inside of his coat and left the Canopy Liquors store in Lexington Park without paying for them.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Matthew Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. *8004 or email matthew.beyer@stmarysmd.com.

Case# 8630-19

