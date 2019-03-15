VIDEO: Help Identify Male Suspect in Motor Vehicle Breaking & Entering Case in Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person seen in the video below.

On Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at approximately 2:35 a.m., the suspect entered the victim’s unlocked vehicle in the 46100 block of Nancy Court in Lexington Park.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Phillip Henry at 301-475-4200 ext. *8012 or email phillip.henry@stmarysmd.com.

Case # 14840-19

