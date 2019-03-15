Peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, Shirley R. Ramsey, Jr.,, went home to be with the Lord. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Lozetta Ramsey; five loving children, Sheila Jackson, Wayne (Juanita) Ramsey, Shirley Perkins, Michael (Wanda) Ramsey and Tawanda (Patrick) Rooney; siblings, Linda Fitzgerald and Michelle Ramsey and a host of grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 16, from 10:00 am until time of service 11:00 am at Union Temple Baptist Church 1225 W Street, S.E. Washington DC. 20020. Interment Washington National Cemetery.

