Shirley R. Ramsey, Jr.

March 15, 2019

Peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, Shirley R. Ramsey, Jr.,, went home to be with the Lord. He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Lozetta Ramsey; five loving children, Sheila Jackson, Wayne (Juanita) Ramsey, Shirley Perkins, Michael (Wanda) Ramsey and Tawanda (Patrick) Rooney; siblings, Linda Fitzgerald and Michelle Ramsey and a host of grandchildren and other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 16, from 10:00 am until time of service 11:00 am at Union Temple Baptist Church 1225 W Street, S.E. Washington DC. 20020. Interment Washington National Cemetery.

