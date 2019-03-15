Frances Idalia Cusic,”Teenie, 90, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on March 13, 2019 in Leonardtown, MD. She was born on October 11, 1928 in Leonardtown, MD. She was the daughter of the late Mary Frances Pillsbury Hazel and Joseph Matthew Hazel. Teenie was the loving wife of the late Benjamin “Lester” Cusic, whom she married on June 15, 1948 in Compton, MD, and whom preceded her in death on February 8, 2018. Teenie is survived by her children Gail Fletcher (Jim) of Leonardtown, MD, Ben Cusic of Leonardtown, MD, Deborah Swann (Tommy) of Piney Point, MD, Marlene Long (David) of St. Mary’s City, MD, and Ken Cusic (Jane) of Leonardtown, MD. Along with 8 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and her sister Mary Cusic of Leonardtown, MD. Teenie was preceded in death by her siblings; Elsie Tilton, Eva Alvey, Nettie Mattingly, Raymond Hazel, John Hazel, Elmer Hazel, Bob Hazel, and Daniel Hazel. She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. She graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1946. As a teenager Teenie worked for her father running the Harbor View Inn in Compton, MD.

She enjoyed crabbing, playing cards with family and friends. After the retirement of her husband, Teenie and Lester would travel to Florida for the winters. They had met and made friends from all over the country. They continued to be snow birds for over 25 years. She enjoyed bingo, riding on her golf cart, and crocheting she made beautiful afghans for every member of the family. Teenie also enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and especially her grand dog (Buddy). Recently she taught her great granddaughters how to play pitch. She was extremely lucky in bingo and card playing. Even at her age of 90, she rarely lost a game of cards.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Compton, MD with Father Brian Sanderfoot officiating. Interment will be private. Serving as pallbearers will be Bryan Swann, Kyle Cusic, Bobby Spalding, Rob Gill, Lamar Lehman, and Jason Fletcher.

Contributions may be made to the Leonardtown Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 299 Leonardtown, MD 20650.