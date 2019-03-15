Dewey Lee Cecil, Jr. 53, of Brandywine, MD passed away March 9, 2019 in Lothian, MD.

He was born on November 8, 1965 in St. Augustine, FL to the late Dewey Lee Cecil, Sr. and Lucille Pauline Osteen.

Dewey was employed in construction for many years. He was an outdoorsman, and loved horses, spending time in the Luray Mountains, fishing and hunting. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and regularly cheered them on. He was a socialite and made friends everywhere he went.

Dewey is survived by his sisters: Carol Cecil of Jacksonville, FL, Virginia Vallecillo (Gabriel) of Frederick, MD, and Julie Moreno (James) of Brandywine, MD; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and one nephew.

Family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.