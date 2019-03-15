Dr. Mildred Elaine Ohler, 69 of Port St. Lucie, Florida, formerly of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away peacefully at her home on March 12, 2019. She was born to the late Luis A. and Elsa M. Castilllo on January 4, 1950 in Washington, D.C. She graduated from Crossland High School in Temple Hills, earned her Bacehlor’s Degree from Frostburg State University, Masters from Bowie State University and a Doctorate Degree in Philosphy from the University of Maryland. She spent her entire professional career sharing her love of learning with countless numbers of people in St. Mary’s County where she was employed as an elementary school principal.

Elaine truly lived life to the fullest through practicing her “Six Principles of Simple Abundance”. She found happiness in simple pleasures; spending time with family and friends, reading, dancing and attending the many social events she enjoyed at her neighborhood clubhouse. She had an infectious smile and an uncanny ability to connect with people in a deep, positive and the most meaningful ways.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Les Ohler; two children: Kris Ohler, of Mechanicsville; and Kevin Ohler of Port St. Lucie, Florida; daughter in law, Mary Ohler; nephew, Steve Collins; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

The family will greet friends from 2:00 to 5:00pm on Sunday, March 17 at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 10am at Immaculate Conception Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Suitland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Elaine’s name to the American Cancer Society.