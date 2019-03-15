Gene Marushia, 95

Gene Marushia, age 95 of La Plata, Maryland, died March 8, 2019 at her residence.

Gene was a homemaker and a member of La Plata Baptist Church. She loved reading, gardening and fishing and was dedicated to her family.

She was the daughter of Leonard Leon Chittum and Jamye Gideon Walker Chittum. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her sons-in-law, Patrick Parker and Bruce King.

She is survived by her husband, Patrick Marushia; her son, Patrick Marushia, Jr. (Susan); her daughters, Sharon Parker, Rebeca Marushia, Deborah Barnett (Ralph), and Jo King; and her brother, Leonard Chittum (Phyllis). She is also survived by seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be private.