Kevin Dwayne Morrill, 54

Kevin Dwayne Morrill, age 54, of La Plata, Maryland, died March 8, 2019 at Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC.

Kevin was an Assistant Service Manager for 30 years at Prince Frederick Dodge and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, having served six years. He loved fishing, golf, hunting, kayaking, 4-wheeling, and being with family. He never said “no”.

He was the son of John Edwin Morrill, Jr. and Linda Jean Arthur Morrill. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his wife Kristina Worth Morrill; his sons, Joshua “JC” Morrill, Landon Morrill, Liam Morrill, and Jayce Morrill; his daughter, Haylie Morrill; his brother, David Scott Morrill; and his sisters, Tracy Morrill, Linda Baldwin, and Kimberly Smith.

Friends received on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2-4PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorial contributions in Kevin’s name are asked to Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.