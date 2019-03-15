Gary Lee Beale, 66

Gary Lee Beale, age 66 of Waldorf, Maryland, died March 10, 2019.

Gary was an Auto Mechanic for 35 plus years and in earlier times, had worked as a Meat Cutter for Grand Union for 25 years. He loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, fishing, and his pets, who was always known for helping others, and was a loving husband.

He was the son of Ernest E. Beale and Margaret L. Douglas Beale. In addition to his parents, he is also predeceased by his brothers, Gene and Ernest Beale, Jr.; and his brother-in-law, Sam Grimes.

He is survived by his wife, Terry Beale; his daughters, Angela McKenzie (Tony) and Kimberly Bollmann; his son, Gary Bollmann; his step-son, Jeffery Arneson, Jr.; his brothers, Mike Beale (Sandy) and Francis Beale (Carol); his sisters, Margaret Grimes and Patricia Beale Wood (Mike).

Friends received on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 6-8PM with Memorial Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorials in Gary’s name are asked to an animal rescue of your choice.