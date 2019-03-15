Ashby Gene Wood, 69, of Port Tobacco, Maryland, fondly known as Buster, passed away on March 11, 2019 at the Charles County Hospice House surrounded by his family.

Born on September 19, 1949 in Hillside, Maryland, he was the son of the late Ruby Underwood and Ashby Hamilton Wood. Buster served in the U. S. Army before being Honorably Discharged in 1971. He was a self-employed used car dealer and an avid Washington Redskins fan. Buster enjoyed fishing, football, riding motorcycles, playing cards and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Dorothy Barnett, Larry and Wayne Wood.

Buster is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jennifer Rose Wood; daughters Victoria Greenberg and her husband Ethan, Miriam Wood, Naomi Fleshman and her husband Charles, Rachel Baker and her husband Christopher; grandchildren Beckham Charles Gene Fleshman, Samantha and Jaxon Greenberg; siblings Barbara Quade and her husband Mike, Carolyn Sater, Debra Messineo and her husband Mike, Walter Wood, Dennis Wood and his wife Cheryl; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 10AM until time of service at 12Noon at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Interment to follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20603.