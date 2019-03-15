Martin Wynn Somers, 67

Martin Wynn Somers, age 67 of White Plains, Maryland, died March 12, 2019 at the Gilcrest Hospice House in Towson, Maryland.

Martin was a Director of Land Development at ACPT for 40 plus years. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed traveling, working outside, and playing and spending time with his grandchildren who he loved dearly.

He was the son of Bernard V. Somers and Wynn Ogle Somers. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by his brothers, Brian Somers and Brad Somers.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Diane Somers; his son, Daniel Somers; his daughter, Carey Hoffmaster; his brother, Craig Somers; his sisters, Sharon Ong and Patricia Dunston; his grandchildren, Emma, Allison and Olivia Somers and Cadence and Everett Hoffmaster.

Friends received on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5-8PM with Prayer Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 201 St. Mary’s Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorial contributions in Martin’s name are asked to University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center (7601 Oster Drive, Towson, Maryland 21204) or Alzheimer’s Association (PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011).