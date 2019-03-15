VIDEO: Motor Vehicle Accident Involving a School Bus and a Fuel Truck Reported in Leonardtown

On Friday, March 15th, 2019, at approximately 12:10 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and College Circle in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle accident involving an occupied school bus.

Crews arrived on scene to find a fuel truck and a St. Mary’s County Public School Bus in the roadway with both vehicles leaking fluids.

Six patients were checked out by emergency medical personnel.

Two children and Three adults were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries, and one patient signed care refusal form on the scene.