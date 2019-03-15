VIDEO: Motor Vehicle Accident Involving a School Bus and a Fuel Truck Reported in Leonardtown

March 15, 2019

On Friday, March 15th, 2019, at approximately 12:10 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and College Circle in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle accident involving an occupied school bus.

Crews arrived on scene to find a fuel truck and a St. Mary’s County Public School Bus in the roadway with both vehicles leaking fluids.

Six patients were checked out by emergency medical personnel.

Two children and Three adults were transported to an area hospital for minor injuries, and one patient signed care refusal form on the scene.




 

One Response to VIDEO: Motor Vehicle Accident Involving a School Bus and a Fuel Truck Reported in Leonardtown

  1. Nancy on March 15, 2019 at 2:40 pm

    When is this county going to realize that everything nees to be adjusted to the growth we have experienced. Our roads are a disaster along with the bridge.And the hospital is pathetic when theres no available beds and a shortage of staff. The county commissioners need to address this ASAP!!!

